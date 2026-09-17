Arunachal CM joins cleanliness drive at Itanagar School under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 17 participated in a cleanliness drive at Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, as part of the state-level rollout of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 and the launch of “Swachh Paathshala – Yuva for Swachhata.”

The initiative places students and young people at the centre of this year’s campaign, with a focus on building a sustained culture of cleanliness, responsible waste management and civic participation.

During the programme, Khandu joined students and youth in the cleanliness drive, underlining the importance of collective participation in maintaining clean and healthy surroundings.

The campaign is being conducted around the theme “Swachhata Mein Sahbhag; Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat,” highlighting the role of individual responsibility in creating cleaner communities.

The initiative also seeks to encourage students and young people to become active participants in cleanliness and waste-management efforts, helping extend the message of Swachhata beyond schools and into the wider community.

The state rollout of SHS 2026 and “Swachh Paathshala – Yuva for Swachhata” aims to strengthen civic responsibility among the younger generation and promote long-term behavioural change towards cleanliness.