Arunachal CM joins ‘Youth Will Lead’ programme in Assam's Dhekiajuli

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the “Youth Will Lead” programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Assam's Dhekiajuli on April 3, where young voters turned up in large numbers.

The event was also attended by Ashok Singhal, BJP candidate for 65 No. Dhekiajuli LAC, who engaged with first-time voters and youth from the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu emphasised the importance of youth participation in shaping the nation’s future, stating that the energy and vision of young people will play a crucial role in India’s growth. He encouraged the youth to take responsibility and actively contribute to the democratic process.

The programme served as a platform for interaction with young minds, with leaders highlighting that the strength of “Yuva Shakti” will be instrumental in driving the country forward.