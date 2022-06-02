ITANAGAR: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, while attending the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association conference in Itanagar, he asked officers of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) to shed their 'babu' image as civil servants and emerge as 'agents of change.'

"The essential necessity for bringing transformation to our state is to shift our perspective and think like 'Leaders' rather than 'Managers," he said at the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) one-day conference. Let's start putting this into action.”

CM Khandu took to his twitter handle, he wrote, “ Be the leaders of change rather than only being a civil servant!

It was so heartening to interact with young and dynamic officers at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers' Association (APCSOA) Conference 2022 in Itanagar today. My good wishes to them.”

Chief Minister Khandu described state government officials as an elite class in Arunachal Pradesh society who must face the hardships of serving in remote and remote locations throughout the state.

"Challenges and growth are lifelong pursuits." As soon as you solve one issue, another appears. Take it in stride and never give up when faced with adversity." – he suggested.

Arunachal Pradesh's administrative management, which is made up of several tribes, can be difficult at times.

Khandu agreed that in order to put government projects and initiatives into action, civil officials must go above and beyond their formal responsibilities.

Khandu urged civil servants to take advantage of any capacity-building programmes devised by the state government from time to time to improve their technological and administrative skills.

CM Khandu also informed about the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre in Tawang, as well as a recent training programme for all Deputy Commissioners held there (DCs).