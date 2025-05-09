Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday to deliberate on key issues concerning security, development, and the digital transformation of the State.

The meeting centered around the recent approval of the Vibrant Villages Programme along the Indo-Myanmar border. The Governor extended heartfelt appreciation to the Union Government for focusing on remote frontier areas and expressed hope that the programme would bring transformative changes—boosting infrastructure, improving quality of life, and creating new economic opportunities for border residents.



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In their conversation, the Chief Minister and the Governor also reviewed Arunachal’s progress toward digital governance, emphasizing the need for integrating all government services into a unified digital ecosystem. The Governor highlighted the importance of digitizing official records and institutional processes, including Raj Bhavan initiatives, to ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and public accountability.

Another key area of focus was youth empowerment. Both leaders agreed on the urgency of scaling up skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-employment opportunities for the youth. Discussions also explored the immense potential of tourism and adventure sports as economic drivers, given Arunachal’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

The Governor and the Chief Minister reaffirmed their shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and digitally empowered Arunachal Pradesh, pledging closer coordination in pursuit of good governance and inclusive growth.