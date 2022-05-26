Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with elected representatives and officials from Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council on Wednesday to discuss urban issues prevailing in the state.

He also emphasises the importance of ensuring the long-term development of Arunachal Pradesh's urban areas.

While taking to twitter Chief Minister Khandu wrote, “ Held a meeting with elected representatives & officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Pasighat Municipal Council to discuss issues related to urban areas.

Our commitment is to ensure all round sustainable development of urban areas of Arunachal Pradesh.”