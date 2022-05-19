Continuous rain in Arunachal Pradesh over the last few days has caused massive landslides and flood-like conditions in several districts, leaving devastation in its wake. Given the current situation, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with key officials today to review disaster management protocols and preparedness.

The CM categorically deliberated on rescue and search operations, as well as relocating vulnerable populations to safer locations, during the high-level meeting, and instructed concerned authorities to remain vigilant.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to twitter, he wrote, “ In wake of inclement weather conditions & incessant rainfall, reviewed our disaster management protocols and preparedness, with top officials.

Deliberated on rescue & search operations as well shifting of vulnerable populations to safe locations. Instructed all to be vigilant.”

It may be mentioned that five people have died in Itanagar as a result of landslides, while the bodies of three others, including a woman, have yet to be recovered despite ongoing efforts.

Torrential rains have caused flooding in Lohit district, threatening areas such as Machuwa camp, Tezu Khola, Jhalukbari, and 32 miles, according to officials.