Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar.

He distributed the national flag to students from various schools and vibrant villages across the state. A cyclothon comprising 78 cyclists was flagged off during the event.

The Chief Minister administered the Tiranga pledge and distributed certificates to the participants.

Patriotic songs were performed during the event, which was attended by several dignitaries. A large tricolour flag was unfurled by CM Khandu, encouraging all residents to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The Har Ghar Tiranga programme, part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will run from the 9th to 15th of August and is considered Independence Week.



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Various patriotic events such as Tiranga processions, rallies, runs, and marathons will be held at state and district levels. Freedom fighters and their families will be invited to local events and honoured.

Speaking to the media, CM Khandu urged people to hoist the national flag from August 9 to 15, take selfies with it, and inspire others to participate, emphasizing the significance of national pride and honour.

He added, 'Our Prime Minister appealed for hoisting the national flags, and since last year, from border to foothill towns of Arunachal, we hoisted the national flag with pride and honour. This time also, we launched this event, sent flags to every district, and spread the message to all corners of the country that we are truly patriotic and ready to sacrifice our lives for the nation. This cyclothon carries a message of healthy life for one and all.'