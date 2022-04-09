In the presence of Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Alo Libang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched an online 4-month certificate course on drug abuse prevention here on Friday, taking a step toward eradicating substance abuse in the state.

To begin, all state government employees in groups A and B will be required to take the course. The goal is to make them ambassadors for social change by educating and equipping them on drug abuse prevention and management.

Khandu described the initiative as a significant step forward in the government's fight against drug abuse, saying that alcoholism and substance abuse are major concerns for the state, as the epidemic is engulfing youths in its deadly grip.

"Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its impact on people's lives. We haven't seen the effects yet because families facing the threat are suffering in isolation," he said.

Khandu claims that it was only recently, after watching the Arunachalee film 'I Killed My Son,' that he realised the devastation of drug addiction on families and individuals caught in its clutches.

"It broke my heart to realise how dangerous the threat is and how families are suffering in silence," he said.

He urged everyone to take the online course and join the fight against drug abuse because the government, no matter how hard it tries, will not be able to win the battle alone.

Because these centres will take some time to open, Khandu suggested that reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working on drug abuse and rehabilitation outside the state be brought in through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) so that addicts can be immediately sent for treatment. He requested that the chief secretary work on it as soon as possible.

"Many addicts come from low-income families, and many have been abandoned by family members. These addicts should be identified first and immediately sent to rehab," he said.

The four-month online certificate course will include modules on substance abuse, drug types and harmful effects, signs and symptoms, myths and facts, counselling and intervention, management of alcohol/cannabis/opioid use and related disorders, behavioural change, communication and family role, workplace prevention, law enforcement, and so on.

The course was developed by the SJETA department in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence in New Delhi as part of the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry's National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), and it will be offered by the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Control Authority (APPSCA). Those who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate.