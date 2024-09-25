Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to discuss various developmental issues and the progress of district-level initiatives.

During the meeting, Governor Parnaik emphasised the importance of automating records within district administrations. He urged district officials to engage more with the local population by visiting project sites and ensuring that government schemes and projects are properly implemented. The Governor highlighted the need for better oversight on the ground to make sure developmental work is progressing efficiently.

The Governor also shared details of his recent meeting with the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, in New Delhi. He noted the minister’s commitment to supporting Arunachal’s development in sports.

Mandaviya expressed willingness to provide financial backing for building sports infrastructure in the state, along with deploying sports medicine professionals and coaches to help identify and train young talent.

Chief Minister Khandu, in turn, briefed the Governor on his recent visit to Tawang, where he inspected various ongoing projects.