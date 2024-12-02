Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended heartfelt greetings to Assam on its state day, highlighting the region's cultural vibrancy and remarkable journey of development.

In a tweet that resonated with pride and admiration, Khandu praised Assam's transformation under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. "From the majestic Brahmaputra River to the serene tea gardens, Assam is a land of unparalleled natural beauty and warm hospitality," he wrote.

The Chief Minister's message emphasised the state's remarkable progress, underlining the spirit of unity and resilience that defines Assam. Khandu's words celebrated not just the geographical landscape, but the human spirit that drives the state forward.

Closing with the traditional Assamese phrase "Joi Aai Axom!" (Hail Mother Assam!), the tweet captured the essence of regional pride and cultural identity.

The message comes at a time when Assam continues to make strides in various sectors, from economic development to cultural preservation, marking another significant milestone in its ongoing narrative of growth and transformation.