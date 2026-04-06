Arunachal CM lauds capture of rogue elephants, highlights use of AI-enabled technology

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 6, commended the successful tranquilisation and capture of two rogue elephants, describing the operation as a result of “exceptional coordination, courage, and professionalism”.

In a post on X, Khandu said the operation was carried out after a prolonged period of fear and tragic loss of human lives, and underscored the challenges involved in conducting such missions in difficult forest terrain.

He noted that operations of this scale require not only technical expertise but also significant dedication and risk-taking on the ground.





The successful tranquilization and capture of two rogue elephants, after prolonged fear and tragic loss of human lives, reflects exceptional coordination, courage, and professionalism. Operations of this scale, especially in challenging forest terrain, demand not only technical… pic.twitter.com/Zb0s591vAj — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 6, 2026

The Chief Minister praised the joint effort of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department, a Karnataka-based expert team, and institutions such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Wildlife Institute of India, calling it a strong example of inter-state and institutional cooperation.

Highlighting the use of modern technology, Khandu said AI-enabled thermal drones were effectively deployed during the operation, demonstrating how advanced tools can enhance wildlife management and ensure human safety.

He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of officers, veterinarians, technical experts and field staff involved in the mission, noting that such well-coordinated actions help protect human lives while ensuring wildlife is handled with responsibility and scientific care.