Arunachal CM lauds communities for marketing forest produce from conserved areas

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday, March 7, congratulated communities of Mandala, Phudung, Khellong and Nyukmadung in West Kameng district for successfully marketing key non-timber forest products from their Community Conserved Areas (CCAs).

In a post on X, Khandu said the initiative demonstrates how community stewardship can create sustainable livelihoods while protecting nature.

According to the chief minister, local collectors were able to market Khagi (a species of Sichuan pepper) and Lishi (star anise) through sustainable harvesting practices, generating significant income for local families while conserving valuable forest resources.

Khandu said the achievement highlights the importance of collective action and responsible management of natural resources in strengthening the rural economy.

The initiative received support from WWF-India and was linked to responsible buyers such as Dabur India, Nahar Organics and North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Community Conserved Area management committees and more than 250 families involved in the initiative.

He added that such community-led initiatives help strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s green economy while preserving the state’s rich ecological heritage. Officials said promoting the marketing of non-timber forest products such as Sichuan pepper and star anise is increasingly being encouraged as a sustainable livelihood option for rural communities in the state.