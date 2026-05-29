Arunachal CM lauds Gajraj Corps for Yak Mela 2026 and Himalayan conservation efforts
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the Gajraj Corps for organising Yak Mela 2026 at Chuna High Ground. He said the event strengthened yak conservation, local traditions and support for remote border communities.
- Khandu said the event at 14,000 feet strengthened ties with border villagers
- He called ongoing yak conservation and local tradition promotion heartening to witness
- The mela reflected frontier resilience while sustaining livelihoods linked to yak rearing
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the efforts of the Gajraj Corps for organising Yak Mela 2026 at Chuna High Ground in state, highlighting its role in preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and supporting frontier communities.
Sharing his views on X, the Chief Minister said it was “heartening” to witness the remarkable efforts being made towards yak conservation, promotion of local traditions and strengthening ties with border villagers through the event held at an altitude of 14,000 feet.
Khandu stated that the mela reflected the spirit, resilience and vibrant cultural heritage of the frontier regions while also helping preserve traditional livelihoods linked to yak rearing.
He also praised the medical camp organised for residents of Mago and Hydel villages, calling it a strong example of civil-military cooperation and service to the people living in remote border areas.
The Chief Minister further appreciated the contributions of the National Research Centre on Yak, local communities and the Indian Army for working together towards conservation of heritage and empowerment of frontier regions.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today