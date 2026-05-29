Arunachal CM lauds Gajraj Corps for Yak Mela 2026 and Himalayan conservation efforts

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the efforts of the Gajraj Corps for organising Yak Mela 2026 at Chuna High Ground in state, highlighting its role in preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and supporting frontier communities.

Sharing his views on X, the Chief Minister said it was “heartening” to witness the remarkable efforts being made towards yak conservation, promotion of local traditions and strengthening ties with border villagers through the event held at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

Khandu stated that the mela reflected the spirit, resilience and vibrant cultural heritage of the frontier regions while also helping preserve traditional livelihoods linked to yak rearing.

He also praised the medical camp organised for residents of Mago and Hydel villages, calling it a strong example of civil-military cooperation and service to the people living in remote border areas.

The Chief Minister further appreciated the contributions of the National Research Centre on Yak, local communities and the Indian Army for working together towards conservation of heritage and empowerment of frontier regions.