Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the empanelment of state's first woman IAS officer, Indra Mallo as an Additional Secretary in the Government of India.

Indra Mallo, the first woman IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, has made remarkable strides in her career, setting a powerful example for aspiring civil servants.

Taking to his microblogging site X, the CM praised her exemplary service, emphasising that her achievements not only bring immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh but also serve as a beacon of motivation for the youth of the state.

He expressed confidence that her new role would inspire many more women and individuals from the state to pursue excellence in public service.

"As the first woman IAS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, her journey is truly inspiring, and this milestone is a testament to her dedication and exemplary service. Her achievements bring immense pride to our state and will surely motivate aspiring civil servants," CM Khandu tweeted on X.

He extended his best wishes for her continued success in her new role and in all her future endeavors.