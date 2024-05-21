Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 21 exalted the state-of-the-art training facility, the foundation stone of which has been laid in the North East.

The Arunachal CM lauded BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for laying the foundation stone of the facility which aims to bolster the cricketing capabilities of players from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim through advanced infrastructure.

He also expressed his desire to witness the rise of cricketing stars from the centre.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal chief minister said, “Grateful to Honorary Secy Shri Jay Shah for laying the foundation stone for BCCI's state-of-the-art training facility in the North East. The upcoming infrastructure will provide training to budding cricketers and also make the game loved by the nation popular in the North East. I eagerly look forward to the rise of cricketing stars from this centre.”

Announcing the development on X, Shah highlighted the comprehensive facilities planned for these states, including world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers. These amenities will provide year-round training opportunities for cricketers, significantly improving their preparation and performance.

"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI's upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim - will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers for year-round training options. This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region. Exciting times ahead!" tweeted Shah.