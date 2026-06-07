Arunachal CM lauds organisers of World Bicycle Day programme, promotes fitness and sustainable mobility
Pema Khandu praised agencies and associations for organising the World Bicycle Day programme. He said the event highlighted fitness, eco-friendly transport and the state's environmental commitment.
- Khandu said the day underscored the need for more active lifestyles
- He urged wider use of environment-friendly transport to build a healthier society
- The Chief Minister described cycling as useful for fitness and recreation
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has applauded the efforts of the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Arunachal Cycling Association, Sports Authority of India, and My Bharat for successfully organising the World Bicycle Day programme and spreading awareness about fitness, healthy living and sustainable transportation.
Sharing his views on X, Khandu said World Bicycle Day serves as an important reminder of the need to adopt active lifestyles, encourage environmentally friendly modes of transport and work towards building a healthier society.
The Chief Minister noted that cycling is not only an effective means of fitness and recreation but also a simple and practical way to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment.
He emphasised that promoting cycling can help create healthier communities while supporting sustainable development goals and environmental conservation efforts.
Khandu also appreciated the organisers for encouraging greater public participation in activities that promote physical well-being and eco-friendly mobility, reaffirming the state's commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and environmental responsibility.
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