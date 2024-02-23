In a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult, a US-based global decision intelligence agency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular global leader, boasting an impressive 78 per cent approval rating. This resounding endorsement of his leadership comes as no surprise to many, given Modi's continued efforts towards economic growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development in India and beyond.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X to express his pride in the Prime Minister. Khandu praised Modi's leadership style, highlighting its blend of assertiveness, diplomacy and visionary thinking, which has not only transformed India but has also positively influenced the world order.

Khandu said that Under Modi's stewardship, India has witnessed a remarkable surge in its international relations, with strengthened ties across various countries. The Prime Minister's unwavering focus on economic growth, technological innovation, and sustainable development has propelled India onto the global stage, earning him admiration and respect worldwide.

"Modi's leadership qualities, including his incredible style, conviction, decisive action, and commitment to inclusivity, have not gone unnoticed. He has been hailed as a statesman, reshaping global discourse on critical issues ranging from counterterrorism to climate change. His proactive approach to tackling challenges and his dedication to advancing India's interests on the global stage have solidified his position as a beacon of leadership in the international community.", Khandu stated.