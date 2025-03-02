Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated Sonam Zomba's international debut victory at Matrix Fight Night 16, praising her performance on social media.

"Congratulations to Ms. Sonam Zomba for her excellent performance and remarkable victory in MFN 16! Your dedication, strength, and skill in the ring are truly inspiring. Wishing you continued success in your MMA journey—may you achieve even greater heights in the future!" Khandu tweeted.

Zomba defeated Singapore's Shi Yin Tan via second-round technical knockout in the strawweight category at Delhi's Siri Fort Stadium on March 1.

Following her victory, Zomba expressed gratitude toward her supporters. "I am proud of my coach, family and supporters that I have made it in my first international fight," said the MMA fighter from Jang village in Tawang district.

The strawweight champion acknowledged the backing of state officials, adding, "I want to thank the team of Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister Pema Khandu who sponsored me. It's really good to know that you have the CM behind you."

This win adds to Zomba's growing success, following her knockout victory in the strawweight category at the 13th edition of MFN held at Noida Indoor Stadium in 2023.