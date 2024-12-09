Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded Tawang's Chakzam Bridge as a 'testament of vision, skill, and resilience', highlighting its 700-year legacy as a marvel of ancient engineering and heritage.

CM Khandu informed that the iron suspension bridge was built between 1454 and 1458 by Buddhist saint and engineer, Dupthop Thangtong Gyalpo, spanning the Tawang Chu river.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu hailed the bridge as a symbol of innovative and cultural legacy in the state. He stated, "In an era devoid of modern tools, Gyalpo’s ingenuity crafted not just a functional structure but a masterpiece of design. The Chakzam Bridge is more than a link across the river--it’s a bridge across centuries, connecting us to a rich legacy of innovation."

A testament of vision, skill and resilience!



Chakzam Bridge in Tawang stands as a 700-year-old marvel of engineering and heritage. Built between 1454-58 by the revered Buddhist saint and engineer Dupthop Thangtong Gyalpo, this iron suspension bridge spans the serene Tawang Chu… pic.twitter.com/umF2KdIKIz — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 8, 2024

He further appreciated the bridge as a 'timeless piece of history', exalting it as a reminder of the heights reached in the past and the boundless possibilities which can be achieved in the future.