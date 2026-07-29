Arunachal CM launches book on VIP culture, calls public office a responsibility to serve

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 29 launched the Arunachal Pradesh edition of the book VIP Culture in India, authored by former Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia along with Sandeep Kumar.

Speaking at the launch, Khandu reiterated that public office is a responsibility to serve the people and not a position of privilege.

"We are not Shashaks (rulers). We are Sevaks (servants of the people)," the Chief Minister said, adding that the principle has always guided his approach to public service.

Congratulating the authors, Khandu said the book would encourage meaningful discussions on ethical leadership, citizen-centric governance and the values that should guide public life.

He expressed confidence that the publication would inspire readers to view public office as a responsibility rather than an entitlement, while reinforcing the importance of accountability and service in governance.