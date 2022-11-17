The process of issuing an electronic inner line permit (e-ILP) has begun in Arunachal Pradesh on November 17.

Notably, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the online eILP Portal (https://eilp.arunachal.gov.in) developed by the Department of IT & Communication, Department of Tourism and National Informatics Centre, in presence of IT Minister Wangki Lowang and Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo ahead of airport inauguration by PM Modi on 19 November.

The online eILP Portal launched will serve exclusively the tourists and smoothen their entry into the State.

It will ease the process of obtaining an Inner Line Permit (ILP), as is required under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 to enter any part of Arunachal Pradesh.

There would be no waiting period for tourist eILP; the application and approval process is simplified.

The ID card-based registrations with mobile OTP-based self-verification and QR Code-based digitally issued ILP, which can be verified by police personnel at check gates using specially designed mobile-based applications, will facilitate faster movement of tourists.