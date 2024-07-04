Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the state government is preparing a roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’ under its ambitious 100-day action plan.

The roadmap will be finalized and implemented within a hundred days of the new government to scout and nurture talented athletes for the Olympics.

Khandu was speaking at the inauguration of a FIFA Standard Artificial Turf Football Ground at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium.

The aim is to send as many athletes as possible from the state to the Olympics representing the country. He also revealed that a new Youth Policy is under preparation to tap and hone the talents of the youths in various fields, as part of the 100-day action plan.

Congratulating the people, especially youths and sportspersons of the district, Khandu informed that a similar FIFA standard facility is being provided in all district headquarters.

He mentioned inaugurating ten such grounds across the state during a program held at Roing. Similar facilities will be provided at all Assembly constituency and panchayat levels.



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Khandu suggested that for upkeep and maintenance of the newly inaugurated artificial turf ground, the High Altitude Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Stadium should be handed over to the Tawang district unit of the Arunachal Olympic Association. He added that the stadium, complete with a track, will fuel the passion of sports enthusiasts and nurture talent in the region.

Highlighting the success of the Tawang Marathon conducted last year, Khandu informed that from this year, the event will be organized jointly by the state government and the Indian Army based at Tawang. The event will be held every year on 24 October, marking the United Nations Day.

The state government will provide Rs 2 crore as a grant-in-aid for the conduct of the Tawang Marathon, which will be promoted as an international event. Also present on the occasion were Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, former MLA Tsering Tashi and 190 Mtn Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput.