In a bid to boost the local rural economy, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 5 announced establishment of three Ekta Malls – one each for eastern, central and western zones of Arunachal Pradesh – to foster a sustainable and inclusive environment for socio-economic progress.

He additionally launched the 'Mother's Kitchen' drive and handed over seed cash of Rs 75 lakh for its different units which will engage ladies and promote nearby business too.

Mother's Kitchen was started by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) to help self-help groups in the state run catering businesses under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The initiative will bring these businesses together and give them the name "Mother's Kitchen."

Khandu praised the officials of ArSRLM, DMMUs (District Mission Management Units), and BMMUs (Block Mission Management Units) for their dedication to empowering people at the grassroot level through the convergence of various rural development schemes of the Centre and the state government, recognizing the tremendous growth of self-help groups (SHGs) throughout the state in recent years, particularly those led by women.

He stated, "Despite starting late, the fact that we have a total of 9301 SHGs, 851 Primary Level Federations (PLFs), and 27 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) in the state is a testament to the dedication and sincerity of our ArSRLM officials, both at the state level and district and block levels."

In the presence of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix and his Advisor Gum Tayeng, the Chief Minister participated in a meeting with representatives of ArSRLM, DMMUs, and BMMUs, as well as SHG, PLF, and CLF representatives, at the DK Auditorium of the State Assembly Secretariat today.

He encouraged individuals from the SHGs, PLFs and CLFs to exploit advanced innovation to additional their ventures and new businesses. He assured them that the state government would fully cooperate.

Khandu suggested that the state government organize a training program with outside experts in the field to teach them how to use digital platforms to sell their products internationally.

Khandu said that the time is right for a long-term boom in the rural economy because the state's communication networks—roads, railways, and airways—are improving at a rapid rate.

According to what he stated, "ArSRLM, the nodal agency for implementing Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission, is playing an important role in improving the socio-economic conditions of our rural communities by creating newer opportunities for livelihoods, empowering women, and accelerating the pace of inclusive development."

Minister Felix stated in his address that the initiatives of ArSRLM have empowered over 85,000 rural households in 25 districts of the state with sustainable income.

Felix stated that "the achievements of the ArSRLM are testaments to its commitment in uplifting communities and empowering lives," and that "ArSRLM has been silently transforming the state from bottom-up."

ArSRLM has reached out to the poorest households in 25 districts and 104 blocks through 7 DMMUs and 79 BMMUs, it should be noted. It has worked with 85,000 households and covered 1766 Gram Panchayats, 4000 villages, and promoted sustainable income.

The Mission has so far provided SHGs with a revolving fund of Rs 1025.00 lakhs as a one-time grant, primary level federations with a community investment fund of Rs 3028.00 lakhs, a vulnerability reduction fund of Rs 699.00 lakhs, start-up costs of Rs 261.00 lakhs, and seed capital of Rs. 479.36 lakhs given to 1245 SHG recipients to embrace venture exercises where 524 units are utilitarian in fields like exchanging, pickle making, cooking, jam &jelly making, baking, bamboo and stick creates, and so on and 432 recipients have been given vehicle vehicles under Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana for country availability.

Through a variety of banks, 2909 SHGs have obtained loans totaling Rs 3535.00 lakhs for a variety of livelihoods interventions; Under the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) scheme, 52,000 mahila kisans have been trained in multi-sector farm activities; 85 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) have been established to promote the value chain and marketing of SHG products; the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) is being implemented in three pilot blocks through the National Resource Organization (NRO) at Namsai

The Chief Minister also virtually opened SHG stores in Itanagar during the program. These outlets, displaying items made by SHGs from across the state, will give a stage to them to show their craftsmanship and innovativeness.

On the occasion, he also presented the "Skill Icon Awards" to a number of young entrepreneurs.

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