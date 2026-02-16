Arunachal CM launches organic ‘Rakta’ red rice from Tawang

Pema Khandu on February 16, launched ‘Rakta’ rice, an organic indigenous red rice from Tawang district, describing it as a symbol of traditional farming wisdom, heritage preservation and sustainable agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.



Announcing the launch in a post on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative brings local agricultural practices to a wider platform and showcases the state’s rich farming traditions.



“More than a food product, it represents preservation of traditional seed varieties and the agricultural heritage of our people,” Khandu said, underlining the cultural and nutritional value of the rice.



The product is produced and marketed by Rakta Organic, an initiative of Pema Tsewang from Grengkhar village in Tawang district. According to officials, the venture seeks to connect traditional high-altitude farming practices with broader markets while generating livelihood opportunities and promoting local entrepreneurship.



Red rice has traditionally been cultivated in the high-altitude valleys of Tawang by the Monpa community, using age-old methods suited to the cold climate and mountainous terrain. The crop is known for its nutritional benefits and adaptability to harsh weather conditions.



Highlighting the larger significance of the initiative, Khandu said promoting indigenous crops and sustainable farming practices is essential for safeguarding the state’s agricultural heritage.



Officials said the launch of Rakta rice is expected to encourage preservation of traditional seed varieties and boost organic farming initiatives in the region.