Arunachal CM launches soft loan scheme to empower ITI graduates

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced the launch of the Chief Minister Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS), a new initiative aimed at empowering technically skilled youth from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to become entrepreneurs and contribute to a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

Announcing the scheme through a social media post, Khandu said the programme will be implemented by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and will benefit ITI graduates who passed out within the last three years, starting from 2022. “When we invest in skills, entrepreneurship, and in our youth, we invest in the future of this land,” the Chief Minister said.

Under the CMSLS, eligible candidates can avail of soft loans in two tranches — up to ₹1 lakh in the first and up to ₹2 lakh in the second. Additionally, beneficiaries will receive a toolkit incentive of ₹15,000 to help them set up independent ventures in their respective trades.

To further ease the financial burden, the government will provide a 25% loan subsidy along with a 7% interest subsidy. Khandu emphasised that the initiative is not just about offering loans, but about enabling young people to transform their technical knowledge into sustainable livelihoods. “Our focus is to turn skilled youth into job creators rather than job seekers,” he said, calling it a key step towards achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Arunachal.

Officials from the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department said the scheme will nurture small-scale entrepreneurship across trades such as electrical works, welding, carpentry, automobile repair, tailoring, and other skill-based sectors. They added that the programme will complement existing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Startup India Mission, strengthening the state’s overall skill development and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Application forms for the CMSLS are available on the state’s official skill development portal, and candidates are required to submit their completed forms and supporting documents to the principals of their respective ITIs by December 31, 2025.

Khandu reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the scheme represents “a bridge between skill and opportunity” and a major step towards building a vibrant, self-reliant economy driven by young entrepreneurs.