Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at Dera Natung Government College on Tuesday. The fortnight-long initiative aims to enhance cleanliness across the state and will run until October 2.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu underscored the significance of cleanliness, stating, "To be healthy and to prosper, we must understand the importance of cleanliness and promote habits that ensure both mental and physical well-being." He noted the campaign’s alignment with the nationwide Swachhata Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a decade ago, which has transformed cleanliness attitudes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu reflected on the progress made, saying, "Ten years ago, Itanagar was a mess. Now, there has been a sea change in people’s mindset regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene." He encouraged citizens to contribute 100 hours annually to cleanliness efforts.

The Chief Minister also commended NGOs, youth organizations, and community groups for their active involvement in river cleaning, waste management, and plantation drives. Acknowledging the ongoing challenges in solid waste management, particularly in the Itanagar Capital Region, Khandu directed the Urban Local Bodies and Urban Development Department to explore and implement successful practices from other states.