Arunachal CM launches TRACTION 2026 filmmaking initiative to promote tourism and MSMEs

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, June 15, launched the online portal of the ‘TRACTION 2026 Residency and Film Challenge’, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism, culture and MSMEs through digital storytelling.

The programme, supported by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, is being implemented in collaboration with the state Industries Department, the Centre for Cultural Research and Documentation (CCRD), and Rajiv Gandhi University.

Launching the initiative at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh has significant potential in tourism, ecology, traditional knowledge and indigenous products, which need wider global visibility. He described the initiative as a platform to showcase the “authentic stories” of the state.

“TRACTION 2026 is not merely a filmmaking challenge. It is a platform to tell the authentic stories of Arunachal Pradesh to the world,” the Chief Minister said, adding that digital platforms and social media could enable creators from the Northeast to emerge as cultural ambassadors.

State Industries Minister Nyato Dukam said the initiative would help combine creativity with economic development by using visual storytelling to highlight local cuisines, crafts and tourist destinations.

Industries and Commerce Commissioner Amjad Tak said 25 emerging content creators from the eight Northeastern states will be selected to produce films and digital content showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism potential, GI-tagged products and entrepreneurial stories.

He added that creative storytelling can support market development and branding for local startups, citing traditional handmade paper in Dirang as an example of heritage products that require digital promotion.

RGU assistant professor and course director Moji Riba said social media has become a parallel economy and stressed the need for responsible storytelling that reflects the state’s cultural identity.

The 15-day residency programme will be held from August 7 to August 21 at Rajiv Gandhi University, hosting selected creators and influencers from across the Northeast.

Participants will be required to produce a five-minute film as part of their deliverables, along with documenting their residency experience.

The top two entries will receive cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each along with trophies and citations. Selected works will also be showcased on official government social media platforms for wider outreach.