Arunachal CM lays foundation stone for government officers’ quarters in Namsai

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on January 29, laid the foundation stone for the project titled “Construction of Accommodation for Government Officers and Staffs at Namsai, Namsai District” under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2024–25 scheme.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,865.70 lakh, will be completed within 18 months. It will be executed by the Department of Urban Affairs, Namsai Division.

As per official details, the project includes the construction of 24 modern Type-III government residential units in two blocks, with 12 units each. The scope of work also covers site development, internal cement concrete roads, paver block parking facilities, a main entry and exit gate, and a compound wall. Provision has also been made for an additional residential block with 12 units in the future.

The new quarters will replace 12 old NEFA-era buildings, as part of the state government’s phased plan to demolish dilapidated structures and upgrade them with modern facilities.

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Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako and Oken Tayeng, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, along with senior officers and officials, were present at the programme.

Briefing the media, Chief Minister Khandu said the government is systematically reconstructing outdated government quarters across the state to provide better living conditions for employees. He added that two such residential units are being inaugurated on the same day, while construction of another unit is currently ongoing.

Officials said the project will strengthen residential infrastructure for government officers and staff and support planned urban development in Namsai district, while also improving administrative efficiency.