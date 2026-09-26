Arunachal CM meets ANSU, discusses education challenges in government schools

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met a delegation of the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU), in the presence of legislators from the Nyishi community and members of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), to discuss the condition of government schools and educational institutions across the state.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the challenges faced by schools in Nyishi-inhabited areas and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with an emphasis on improving educational infrastructure and providing better learning opportunities for children.

The Chief Minister appreciated ANSU for conducting ground-level assessments, documenting the condition of educational institutions and bringing the issues to the government’s attention. He also thanked the student body for its constructive engagement and efforts to highlight concerns affecting the education sector.

Khandu said education was a shared responsibility and emphasised the need for collective efforts to strengthen government schools and improve access to quality education.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment among the government, student representatives and community stakeholders to work together towards improving the education system and creating better opportunities for students across Arunachal Pradesh.