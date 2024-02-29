Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging platform X on February 29 to express his satisfaction after a fruitful meeting with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Among those present were Prof. Pradip Lingfa, the Chairman of the Commission, Ms. Rosy Taba, and Col (Retd) Koj Tari.

In his post, Chief Minister Khandu conveyed his happiness regarding the constitution of the APPSC membership and underlined the importance of reinforcing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure a transparent recruitment process. With over 1200 Group A and B positions currently vacant within the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the need for expeditious recruitment procedures was emphasized during the meeting.

"Happy to have met members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ~ Prof Pradip Lingfa, Chairman; Ms Rosy Taba; Col (Retd) Koj Tari," Chief Minister Khandu shared on X. "I am happy on the constitution of APPSC membership. I emphasized on strengthening of Standard Operating Procedure for transparent recruitment process."

The Chief Minister expressed his anticipation for the swift initiation of the recruitment process and urged the Commission members to uphold the integrity of the institution. He stressed the significance of maintaining the trust of aspiring candidates, emphasizing the importance of fairness and impartiality in the selection procedures.

"More than 1200 Group A and B posts are lying vacant under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to conduct of the recruitment process soon," Chief Minister Khandu added. "I also urged the members to maintain integrity of the Commission so that trust of aspirants is not lost."