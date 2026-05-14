Arunachal CM meets Dr. Joram Aniya after NITI Aayog appointment

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met Dr. Joram Aniya following her appointment as a Full-Time Member of NITI Aayog.

During the meeting, Khandu congratulated Dr. Joram Aniya and described her appointment as a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region.

The Chief Minister noted that Dr. Joram Aniya is not only the first person from Arunachal Pradesh, but is also widely regarded as the first full-time member from Northeast India to be appointed to the prestigious national policy institution.

Highlighting her achievements, Khandu said Dr. Joram Aniya’s journey from becoming the first Nyishi woman to earn a PhD to serving as a dedicated academician at Dera Natung Government College is truly inspiring.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed a visionary appointment, stating that the inclusion of voices from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast in national policymaking reflects meaningful representation of the region in India’s development process.

Khandu further said the appointment would allow the indigenous wisdom, lived realities and unique perspectives of the Northeast to contribute towards shaping the country’s future development vision.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Joram Aniya for her new responsibility.