Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on September 24 met with the new executive members of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at his office.

The meeting was held in the presence of the IFCSAP President, Dr Emi Rumi and General Secretary, Maya Murtem.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu appreciated the cultural society for their efforts in preserving the rich indigenous faith and culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stated, "It was a pleasure engaging with these learned individuals, who are dedicated to the noble cause of preserving the rich indigenous faith and culture of Arunachal Pradesh."

Furthermore, the Arunachal chief minister exalted the work being done by the body and hailed initiatives taken by them to revitalise local languages, preserve traditional practices, and safeguard indigenous knowledge systems.

He said, "The IFCSAP has been doing commendable work in promoting and protecting the state's cultural heritage, especially in the face of external challenges. Their efforts to revitalise local languages, preserve traditional practices, and safeguard indigenous knowledge systems are commendable."