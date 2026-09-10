Arunachal CM meets legislators, ZP chiefs to discuss development of eastern districts

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met legislators and Zilla Parishad Chairpersons from Longding, Tirap and Changlang to discuss key developmental priorities and the aspirations of people living in the state’s remote eastern districts.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the pressing issues, concerns and key aspirations of the people in the three districts, with emphasis on coordinated efforts to address challenges and improve living conditions.

Khandu said the interaction was aimed at strengthening coordination between elected representatives and the state government and ensuring that issues raised at the grassroots are translated into concrete action.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to move beyond discussions and work towards delivering tangible results on the ground, particularly in remote areas where people continue to face challenges related to development and public services.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with local representatives to understand regional priorities and take forward initiatives that can bring meaningful improvements to the lives of people across Longding, Tirap and Changlang.