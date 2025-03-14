Oil India Limited officials met with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng to address critical infrastructure requirements in the region, particularly the construction of a bridge over the Taro-Tamak River in Gadum, Lower Mebo Subdivision.

During the meeting, participants acknowledged that exploration processes require multiple NOCs and formal approvals, making road and bridge connectivity essential for development.

The Public Works Department has already been engaged to provide necessary infrastructural support.

CM Khandu expressed gratitude for Oil India's commitment to the project, specifically acknowledging the contributions of CGM (Frontier Exploration) Arunav Baruah, DGM (Frontier Exploration) Aryama Tiwari, and Liaison Officer Dhananjay Morang.

The Chief Minister affirmed that under MLA Tayeng's guidance, the state government remains committed to facilitating development initiatives in the region.