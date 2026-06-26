Arunachal CM meets Pangchen Ding Groh representatives, lauds community's Buddhist values

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met representatives of Pangchen Ding Groh, led by Gaon Burah Nawang Choedak, and lauded the community for its unwavering commitment to Buddhist principles of compassion, non-violence, and harmony with nature.

Sharing the meeting on social media, Khandu described the Pangchenpas of Tawang as a community traditionally known for abstaining from non-virtuous actions in accordance with Buddhist teachings.

He said the Pangchenpas exemplify the Monpa way of life through their deep-rooted values of compassion, reverence for nature, and respect for all sentient beings.

Encouraging people to visit Pangchen Ding Groh, the Chief Minister said the village offers a unique opportunity to experience a community built on compassion and peaceful coexistence with all living beings.