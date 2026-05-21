Arunachal CM meets startup team promoting organic products from northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met the team behind HOP (Hamara Organic Productions), a startup founded by engineering graduates from National Institute of Technology with the aim of promoting organic and culturally rooted food products from Northeast India.

The Chief Minister said such startups can play a crucial role in strengthening local value chains, supporting farmers, generating employment opportunities, and expanding the reach of organic products from Arunachal Pradesh to markets across the country.

Highlighting the importance of youth-driven entrepreneurship, Khandu expressed support for innovative ventures led by educated young people aspiring to become job creators instead of job seekers.

He stated that initiatives like HOP contribute meaningfully towards the economic growth, self-reliance and sustainable development of the state while also showcasing the rich organic heritage of the Northeast.