Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with a delegation from the Tawang constituency, led by HMLA Namgey Tsering, discussing various issues pertaining to infrastructure and overall growth.

On October 6, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein successfully concluded the review meetings of districts - Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, and Lohit, as part of Sadasyata Abhiyan which came to an end at Lohit district Unit.

Mein, who is district in charge for all three districts wrote on his X handle congratulated Tezu Mandal for securing 11th position in the state with a digital membership drive of 70 per cent.

He stated, "Kudos to three mandal karyakartas from Tezu for making it into the Top 15 by enrolling 1100+ new members each through their referral codes."

Further, he mentioned that the Sadasyata Abhiyan has been fostering healthy competition and taking strides to reach out to the common people, sharing the vision and developmental agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai), Mohesh Chai (Tezu), Mutchu Mithi (Roing), Puinnyo Apum (Dambuk), State BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize, BJP Vice President and Co-convenor SA 2024 Junty Singpho, District President Gamso Billai, and Mandal presidents were present in the meeting.