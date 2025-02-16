Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed profound grief over the deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station that claimed 18 lives late Saturday night.

"The loss of life in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls, give strength to the grieving families to bear this sorrow, and heal the injured people quickly," Khandu wrote on social media.

The tragedy, which also left more than a dozen injured, occurred on platforms 14 and 15 where crowds had gathered to board trains heading to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. Delhi Police sources indicate a possible misannouncement about platform changes may have sparked the fatal crush.

Law enforcement has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. "Our teams are informing family members of the victims. We have already launched an investigation and inquest proceedings," a police officer stated. Investigators plan to analyze CCTV footage to determine the precise sequence of events.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the chorus of state leaders responding to the tragedy, announcing compensation for families of victims from his state.