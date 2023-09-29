Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his disappointment over China's denial of visas to three talented Arunachalee Wushu players and assured them of unwavering support for their future endeavors. While addressing the inaugural function of the 36th Senior (Men) and 18th Senior (Men & Women) Federation Cup National Tug of War Championship in Tawang, he emphasized that the Asian Games journey doesn't conclude with China and that the next Asian Games in 2026, to be held in Japan, will provide another opportunity for these athletes to shine and bring glory to the nation.

Khandu reiterated the state government's commitment to nurturing sports talent by providing the best training and comprehensive support to the three Wushu players who were unable to participate in the current Asian Games. He recognized their potential and underlined the government's dedication to ensuring they are well-prepared for future competitions.

This championship marks a historic moment for Tawang as it hosts the prestigious national tug-of-war event for the first time. Chief Minister Khandu called it symbolic for those who consider Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh as 'disputed territory' and emphasized its significance as a beacon of hope and inspiration for sports development in the state.

He praised the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots level and providing a platform for talented athletes to shine on the national stage.

A total of 429 participants from 15 states, including a team from the NRI community in the UAE, are participating in the three-day championship. A dedicated team of 12 technical officials and 30 coaches is overseeing the smooth conduct of the event.

Tug of War, a sport rooted in tradition, strength, and teamwork, embodies the spirit of unity and tenacity required to overcome challenges and emerge victorious, Khandu remarked.

Encouraging athletes and officials to explore the natural beauty and rich culture of Tawang, Khandu described the region as a place where tradition meets modernity, offering warm hospitality and serene surroundings. He invited them to visit Bumla, the border with Tibet-China, and boost the morale of Indian soldiers with a resounding 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Khandu expressed hope that participants would become ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh and return to visit other parts of the state at their leisure.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated the power of sports to unite, inspire, and transform lives, encouraging participants to cherish the bonds forged during the championship and the valuable experiences gained.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Education Minister Taba Tedir, MP Tapir Gao, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Madan Mohan, general secretary of the Asian Tug-of-War Federation, and representatives of the Tug-of-War Federation of India, among others.