Arunachal CM opens Donyi Polo prayer centre, reaffirms push to protect indigenous faiths

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 8, inaugurated the newly consecrated Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi, a prayer and cultural centre of the indigenous Donyi Polo faith, at Modirijo near Itanagar, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to preserving indigenous belief systems, culture and traditions.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the Itanagar Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi Council, the Central Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi Council, and all contributors for realising the long-cherished vision through collective effort and public participation. He noted that more than 700 donors, largely from the Galo community, contributed to the construction of the centre, calling it a shining example of community-led cultural preservation.



“This Gamgi is not just a structure; it represents our roots, our faith and our identity,” Khandu said, adding that public contributions had been transformed into a permanent spiritual and cultural institution.



Highlighting the ancient lineage of indigenous belief systems, the Chief Minister said such faiths have existed for thousands of years and form the original spiritual foundation of tribal societies across the world. While modernisation has reduced their followers globally, he observed a renewed international movement to revive and protect indigenous faiths, cultures and traditions.



Khandu emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is home to diverse indigenous belief systems deeply embedded in the identity of each community. To safeguard these traditions, he said, the State Government had established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, which is supporting the construction and strengthening of indigenous prayer and cultural centres such as Kargu Gamgi, Nyedar Namlo and Ganggi across tribes.



“Our faith, culture, language and traditions are inseparable. If we lose our roots, we lose our identity,” he said, stressing that preservation of indigenous faith should not be misconstrued as opposition to any other religion. Reiterating India’s secular character, he said protecting indigenous faith is about safeguarding identity, not opposing others.



The Chief Minister recalled several initiatives taken by the government to strengthen indigenous identity, including the gazette notification declaring December 31 as Donyi Polo Day, approval of the Nimin Aalo celebration to honour women, and naming the State’s first greenfield airport as Donyi Polo Airport.



Tracing the evolution of the organised Kargu Gamgi prayer system, Khandu said it took a structured form in the early 2000s, giving collective expression to an ancient faith. He described the institution as a symbol of collective prayer, healing, peace and well-being, and a unifying force for believers in the Capital Region and beyond.



Appreciating the inclusive and reformative nature of the Kargu Gamgi movement, he said active participation of common people in prayer and spiritual practices has strengthened social harmony and shared moral responsibility.



Amid rapid modernisation and global influences, the Chief Minister noted that indigenous belief systems face increasing challenges, particularly among younger generations. Institutions like the Kargu Gamgi, he said, play a crucial role in preserving and transmitting indigenous faith and values in an organised manner.



Drawing parallels with the Buddhist education system in the Tawang region, Khandu underlined the need to integrate indigenous faith systems with formal education. He announced that the State Government, in collaboration with institutions such as ICCS, RIWATCH (Roing) and the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), is working towards establishing a dedicated university for indigenous studies.



The proposed university will focus on research, documentation, education and curriculum development related to indigenous faiths and cultures of Arunachal Pradesh. Consultations with senior priests, cultural leaders and scholars will form the foundation of its academic framework, he said.



The Chief Minister also shared plans for global exchange programmes, including study visits to countries such as Japan, where indigenous practices like Shintoism have been preserved alongside modern development. He expressed intent to host international conferences on indigenous faiths and cultural practices in Arunachal Pradesh.



Appealing for harmony and mutual respect, Khandu urged people to avoid divisive language on matters of faith, stating that true cultural preservation lies in everyday practice by individuals and families. Encouraging the practice of indigenous rituals at home, he said even small prayer spaces help strengthen cultural continuity.



Assuring continued government support, the Chief Minister said budgetary allocation for the Department of Indigenous Affairs would be enhanced to facilitate the construction of indigenous cultural centres across communities. He also suggested developing a state-of-the-art Donyi Polo prayer-cum-cultural centre in the state capital and assured government support when the proposal materialises.