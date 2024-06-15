Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has allocated portfolios to his council of ministers.

In the legislative assembly held in Itanagar, the selection of Speaker and Deputy Speaker took place without any other nominations.

Team Pongte, MLA of Changlang North and former Deputy Speaker, was unanimously chosen as Speaker. Kardo Nyigyor, MLA of Likhabali, was selected as Deputy Speaker.

Team Pongte, MLA of Changland North who earlier served as Deputy speaker was unanimously selected as Speaker of the house followed by the selection of Deputy speaker post given to Likhabali Mla Kardo Nyigyor.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Gen KT Parnaik reached the assembly and addressed the house and later Arunachal CM Pema Khandu allotted portfolios to the council of ministers.

In a house of 60 seats, the saffron party won 46 seats in this election.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday, distributed portfolios among ministers who were sworn in on Thursday, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein receiving the Finance portfolio and Mama Natung being assigned Home. The council of ministers was sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will oversee the Finance, Planning, and Investment departments, as well as Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, Power, and Non-Conventional Energy Resources, according to an order issued by state Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

Mama Natung will look after the Home Ministry, along with Inter-state Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, and the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Chief Minister Khandu will manage all departments not assigned to the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers.

The BJP state president will look after the Health Ministry.



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BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge has been allocated the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments. New cabinet member Nyato Dukam received Commerce and Industries, Labour & Employment, and Information, Public Relations, and Printing departments. Gabriel D Wangsu, also new to the cabinet, will oversee the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, and Consumer Affairs departments.

Wangki Lowang, a minister in the outgoing cabinet, has been assigned to Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and the Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding departments.

Former speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, another new cabinet member, will handle the Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Libraries departments.

Balo Raja has been given Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation portfolios, while Kento Jini will manage Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth Affairs departments.

Ojing Tasing has been tasked with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperation, and Transport departments. Dasanglu Pul, the lone woman minister, has been entrusted with the Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology departments, as per the order.