Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and seven of his cabinet ministers have denied the charges of corruption levelled against the ruling government by the activists of the Non Government Organisation ‘Arunachal Against Corruption’ (AAC), who also started a foot march campaign to Delhi, but was later called off, after its President Tarh Tahar returned back to Arunachal Pradesh, leaving the campaign midway, after calling the movement being politically motivated.

Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) launched the foot march from Itanagar to Delhi, which it says was prompted due to the non-response of the state government to its charter of demands.

Speaking to India Today NE, the activists informed that the government has shown a lackadaisical attitude towards their charter of demands and hence demanded a CBI enquiry against the state BJP government.

AAC was demanding a CBI enquiry against Chief Minister Pema Khandu for alleged corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana (SGRY) 68 crores scam, Power Scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana 142 crores scam, fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj System 889 crores, Dept of Mining & Mineral Scam 32 crores, Gross Misuse of CAMPA Fund 588 crores Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Hydro Power Scam among others.

CM Khandu mentioned that his government is a transparent, corruption-free one and requested all the citizens to approach courts and report the matter of corruption or any malpractice done by the government officers/politicians through filing Public Interest Litigations or any platforms meant to approach the honourable courts.

Deputy Chief cum Finance minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein responding to media over corruption allegations & foot march stated, “It was a wrong trend as few youths are marching towards Delhi from Arunachal by foot and travelling to various states & getting themselves hurt, while portraying the bad picture of Arunachal to the citizens of other states.”

“We all should come together and make Arunachal better, beautify it and help in its development, come forward to promote tourism, enhance per capita income, and improve the state’s agriculture, horticulture, and education, then only Arunachal will achieve new heights & prosperity,” added Chowna Mein.

“Whether someone supports or not, or comes forward to help us still it's the duty of our Government to make Arunachal a prosperous & developed state,” concluded Chowna Mein.

On being asked regarding the closed tenders in Government departments Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief cum Finance Minister of Arunachal denied the allegations & said that this is an era of technology & transparency and if someone practices illegal means to get contracts they will get caught easily and if found, strict actions will be taken whoever practice corruption as this Government want to make Arunachal corruption-free state."

Supporting Pema Khandu's statement, five other legislators, Nakap Nalo, Kamlung Mossang, Balo Raja, Taba Tedir and Mama Natung have denied the corruption allegations and have urged the citizens to instead support the government in developing and beautifying the state of Arunachal Pradesh.