Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the launch of the "Reforms 3.0" initiative, aiming to drive the state's development towards a "Viksit Arunachal" (Developed Arunachal). In a post on X, Khandu detailed the components of this transformative plan, emphasizing local growth strategies and improved citizen services.

"Our Reforms 3.0 initiative will propel the development of a Viksit Arunachal. District-level ‘Vision Plan’ aims at tailoring growth strategies to local needs. Central to this initiative is the focus on enhancing last-mile citizen service delivery, ensuring that every resident benefits from government services," Khandu stated.

Khandu highlighted the importance of improving both the ease of living for residents and the ease of doing business in the state. "By improving the ease of living and the ease of doing business, we wish to create a more conducive environment for citizens and enterprises. Transition to 100 percent online government payments will streamline processes and reduce corruption," he added.

Another key aspect of the Reforms 3.0 initiative is the creation of a comprehensive citizen data repository. "The creation of a golden repository of citizen data will facilitate better planning and service delivery," Khandu explained. This repository is expected to significantly enhance the government's ability to plan and execute development projects effectively.

To oversee and drive these ambitious reforms, the state government will establish the Institute for Transforming Arunachal. "The establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal will drive Reforms 3.0, overseeing the overhauling of administrative apparatus and make governance more efficient and responsive," Khandu noted.

With a focus on district-level planning and enhanced service delivery, the initiative aims to ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of the state.