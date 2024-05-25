Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed his commendation for the inauguration of a new Research and Development (R&D) center in Tawang stating its pivotal role in strengthening defense capabilities in the region. Speaking on a microblogging site on May 25, Chief Minister Khandu voiced his pride in the latest addition to Tawang's infrastructure.

The establishment of the R&D Centre by the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) is poised to significantly enhance support for soldiers deployed in frontline areas and promote research endeavors. Inaugurated on May 24 by Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Chairman of DRDO, the facility underscores a concerted effort to bolster defense capabilities in remote regions.

Accompanying Dr. Kamat during the inauguration ceremony were Dr. U. K. Singh, Director General (Life Sciences) and Director of DRL Tezpur, along with other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Khandu highlighted the strategic significance of the new R&D center, particularly in Tawang, a region that shares borders with China. The facility is poised to address the unique challenges faced by soldiers stationed in high-altitude terrains, thereby enhancing defense infrastructure in the region.