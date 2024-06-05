Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the State Pollution Control Board for successfully conducting a cleanliness drive in Senki river, on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal chief minister urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in water bodies.

Furthermore, he also said that a huge amount of waste was collected during the clean-up drive which portrays the negligence of people towards nature.

He wrote, “Compliments to Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board for carrying out clean-up drive in Senki river today. The amount of waste collected from such a small stretch of the river shows how negligent we are towards our nature. On World Environment Day, let us pledge to keep our surroundings and river bodies clean.”

Earlier, CM Khandu extended wishes on the occasion and urged people to preserve the biodiversity and natural beauty of the state.

“On this World Environment Day, let's reaffirm our commitment to preserving Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity and natural beauty. Together, we can combat climate change and promote sustainable development for a greener future. Every small step counts!” he wrote on X.