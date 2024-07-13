Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened a crucial high-level meeting to assess the extensive damage inflicted by rain-triggered landslides and floods across the state. The natural calamities have severely disrupted surface communication to several districts, prompting urgent measures for restoration.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other key officials joined the meeting, aimed at formulating swift strategies for statewide rehabilitation efforts. Stating the urgency, Khandu stressed the critical need to restore road connectivity, particularly in flood-affected regions.

"The early restoration of roads disrupted by floods and landslides is vital to ensuring access to essential services and relief efforts," remarked Chief Minister Khandu during the meeting.

Allocating special funds, Khandu prioritized the immediate restoration of the crucial road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang in the remote Kurung Kumey district, including the restoration of the bridge over the Kumey River.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed concerned departments to ensure timely delivery of essential medicines and provisions to the affected areas. He also received updates on the successful reopening of the Damin Road by the Kurung Kumey district administration, facilitating vehicular movement after days of closure due to relentless rain and flooding.