Arunachal CM hands over Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to widow of Pahalgam attack victim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has handed over an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Charo Kamhua, widow of Corporal Tage Hailyang, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Khandu, who arrived in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on September 7 evening for the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' programme, handed over the compensation amount in recognition of the army officer's bravery.

Corporal Hailyang, who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district, was among the 26 victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 this year.

"He (Corporal Hailyang) selflessly guided tourists to safety, demonstrating courage and dedication beyond measure," Khandu wrote in a social media post.

"We remember his courage and offer our heartfelt respect to his wife, father, and entire family, who have borne this immense loss with dignity and strength," he added.

State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and senior district officials were present at the event.