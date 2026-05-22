Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls for collective action to protect biodiversity

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday, May 22, called for renewed collective efforts towards protecting biodiversity and preserving ecosystems, stressing that human well-being is closely linked to environmental health.

Marking the International Day for Biological Diversity, the Chief Minister urged people to strengthen commitments towards conservation and sustainable living.

In a post on X, Khandu said the occasion serves as a reminder of the need to protect the rich diversity of life on the planet.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development”, he said ecological balance and sustainable growth must go hand in hand.

“The well-being of humanity is deeply interconnected with the health of our ecosystems,” the Chief Minister said.

Arunachal Pradesh, part of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, is known for its vast forest cover, rare flora and fauna, endangered species and diverse tribal cultures.

Officials said environmental conservation continues to remain a key component of the State’s developmental policies amid ongoing infrastructure expansion and economic growth initiatives.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is observed annually on May 22 to promote awareness about biodiversity conservation, protection of ecosystems and sustainable use of natural resources.

In recent years, Arunachal Pradesh has undertaken several initiatives focusing on community-based conservation, sustainable tourism, wildlife protection and climate-resilient development strategies.