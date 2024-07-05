In a bid to enhance transparency and inclusivity, Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh has launched a public initiative to gather suggestions for the upcoming fiscal year's budget.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, through a recent post on a microblogging site, urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to actively participate in shaping the state's economic and developmental policies. The initiative aims to ensure that the budget reflects the genuine needs and aspirations of the state's citizens.

"We humbly urge sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh to share their suggestions to be incorporated in the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25," Chief Minister Khandu stated.

Citizens are encouraged to submit their suggestions through the dedicated portal arunachalbudget.in, providing a platform for a wide range of voices to be heard. The initiative underscores the state government's commitment to making the planning and budgeting process participative and inclusive.

Over the past years, Arunachal Pradesh has made significant strides in governance and infrastructure development. Chief Minister Khandu reiterated the government's effort to continue this trend by soliciting valuable inputs from all sections of society.

The deadline for submitting suggestions is July 11, 2024. Additionally, the top three suggestions will be awarded Rs 50,000 each, incentivizing meaningful contributions from the public.