Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu danced with the Assamese people in Itanagar to the tunes of Bihu.

He celebrated Bihu with the Assamese community in Itanagar at his residence. He not only enjoyed the Husori and the Bihu performance, he was also seen playing the Bihu dhol.

At his home in Itanagar, he celebrated Bihu with the Assamese community. He was spotted playing the Bihu dhol as well as enjoying the Husori and Bihu performances.

“My attempt at Bihu dance moves. Joined the Assamese community of Itanagar for the Bihu festival at my residence. May such spirit of celebration re-kindling the age-old cultural bond between Arunachal and Assam continue to thrive forever”.

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is a traditional ethnic festival celebrated in the Northeastern Indian state of Assam and other parts of northeastern India by the indigenous ethnic groups of Assam, and it marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.